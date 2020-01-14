Enugu Wheelbarrow Empowerment: Group Denies Report

Enugu Youth Coalition has debunked the report making round in the social media claiming that the council chairperson for Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mrs. Chinwe Ugwu distributed some wheelbarrows to youths of the council as part of her youth empowerment scheme under hire-purchase system.

It however took us some time to investigate the matter before issuing this statement setting the records straight.

Hence, our investigation showed that the story was distorted to ridicule the state government as the said wheelbarrows were procured for use by the Department of Works and Housing in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

The decision was reached after the inventory of all the equipments in the council was taken by the new chairperson.

In the process, it was discovered that the Works and Housing Department had obsolete equipments which needed to be replaced for effective service delivery in the council.

According to our investigation, the central idea was based on the fact that, the road maintenance, housing and construction works of the council are been done by contractors whereas the council has it’s own staff who are collecting salary every month for the same job.

So, as part of the cost-saving measure by the Chief Administrator, an approval was given for the procurement of relevant equipments for the Works and Housing Department so that, the staff of the council can now be doing the work they were employed to do by their employer.

Therefore, the commissioning of the procured wheelbarrows which mischief makers tagged as poverty alleviation programme was just the first set of equipments delivered for the Works and Housing Department of the Council.

We therefore urge the reading public to disregard the distorted news report as that is the handiwork of mischief makers who never mean well for the state.

