Enugu Govt Says Lockdown, Other Precautionary Measures Still In Force

The Enugu State government has reiterated that all precautionary measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus in the state remain in force until further notice.

The state government maintained that all land boundaries remain closed “except for medical emergencies and movement of essential goods and services”, disclosing that “the Presidential directive on the compulsory use of face masks or covering in public and the overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am takes effect immediately”.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the government urged the people of the state to “strictly adhere to these restrictions and control measures, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene”.

According to the statement, “the Enugu State Government is presently consulting with all relevant agencies and stakeholders towards a comprehensive review of all measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID 19 and will address the state within the week”.

In a related development, the management of Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO) has warned operators of its vehicles and registered contract ones to strictly adhere to the directive of the state government banning Inter-state transportation in the state.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director of the Company, Bob Itanyi.

The MD reminded the vehicle operators that the state government’s directive on passenger conveyance and all other precautionary measures are still in force, stressing that “any vehicle bearing ENTRACO colour and name found violating the order will be dealt with and your contract with us will be terminated”.

