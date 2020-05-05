Enugu Designates Medical Diagnostic Centre As Isolation Centre (Photos)

We designated Enugu Medical Diagnostic facility as isolation/treatment centre to expand our capacity to tackle COVID-19 – Gov. Ugwuanyi

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, said that his administration designated and repurposed the facility at its state-of-the-art medical diagnostic centre in Enugu to enhance the state’s preparedness and capacity for isolation and treatment of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patients, “should the state experience a proliferation of the disease”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi added that the state government apart from designating the edifice as COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre has also provided 100 modern hospital beds with mattresses, pillows and beddings; 100 drip stands; 100 bedside lockers; 100 overbed tables and 100 ward screens, among others.

Speaking when the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), supported the additional equipping of the isolation and treatment Centre at Enugu Medical Diagnostic Centre with some medical items, the governor disclosed that his administration in the wake of the pandemic “quickly constituted a robust and well resourced State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team, activated the State Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) and established three Isolation and Treatment Centres” in Enugu and Nsukka.

CACOVID is a joint initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and private sector leaders.

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 for “complementing our modest efforts through their invaluable support”, saying that “CACOVID truly understands that we can only win this war together; as a people; as a country and as mankind”.

Earlier in her remark, the representative of CACOVID, Chiaka Mbagwu, who is the Regional Head, United Bank for Africa Plc, Enugu and Ebonyi States, exceptionally thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi “for setting out unprecedented steps towards achieving the COVID-19 free situation in Enugu State”.

Mbagwu also commended “the health sector especially of Enugu State for all the sacrifice and dedication during this period”, noting that the private sector’s support to the Enugu State Government’s existing facility was a demonstration of their commitment to combat COVID-19 in the state and the country.

