Enugu Council Chairman Dies 5 Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin

Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area in Enugu State, Chief Patrick Omeje, is dead, SaharaReporters reports.

Secretary to the LGA, Damian Eze, who confirmed the demise of his boss, said he died of heart complications at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu on Monday.

His death comes five months after several youths protested against his administration by walking round Nsukka community with a mock coffin.

They accused him of poor performance during his first term in office and advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to support his re-election.

Omeje was said to have taken ill a few weeks ago and moved to a hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

His political godfather, Senator Fidelis Okoro, died about two months ago in Abuja.

