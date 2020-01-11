ENUGU APPOINTS RACHAEL OKONKWO AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR

By Dupe Ayinla-Olasunkanmi

NOLLYWOOD actress Rachael Okonkwo has been appointed as the Enugu State ambassador on youth development by the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The 32 year old actress who is also known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka shared the news via her Instagram account on Thursday.

“I’m overwhelmed and glad to inform you that I have been appointed the Enugu State Ambassador on Youth Development by the state Governor, His excellency Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi (Gburus),” she wrote.

“I’m humbled that my state found me worthy to represent them and I promise to do my utmost best towards creating positive impact in the lives of Youth and the people of Enugu State at large.”

Rachael started acting as a child, but switched to dancing. She however, joined Nollywood in 2007 and played very minor roles.

In 2008, she played a Supporting role to Ini Edo& Van Vicker in Royal War 2, also in 2010 alongside Patience Ozokwor and John Okafor in Open and Close 1&2.

Her first major role and consequently her breakthrough movie came in 2014, where she played the lead character in Nkoli Nwa Nsukka as Nkoli.

In 2015, she hosted the first edition of the children’s Easter Carnival aimed at giving free gifts to kids during the Easter celebration in Enugu.

In 2016 the second edition which was held in Onitsha had even more turnout as she was accompanied by fellow actors like Ken Erics among others to the event.

The 2017 edition which held in Nsukka, her birth city, had over 5000 people in attendance and featured different celebrities.

