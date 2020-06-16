Eniola Badmus Shares How Late Beauty Queen, Ibidun Made Plans For Davido & Chioma’s Wedding

Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus shared how late Beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo planned for Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

Nigerian woke up to the sad news that former beauty and event planner, Ibidun Ighodalo had kicked the bucket. Ibidun was said to have died from cardiac arrest while in a hotel in Port Harcourt on June 14th of June 2020 and Nigerian celebrities and millions of Nigerians took to social media to pay tribute to the deceased.

Eniola in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to the ex-beauty queen shared how they met and how Ibidun saved her from thugs back in 2006 after an event and got injured in the process. She also revealed that the late Ibidun had promised to do the decorations and even planning for Davido and Chioma’s forthcoming nuptials at no cost.

She wrote: “I’m absolutely speechless and I don’t even know where to start from ……. The first time we met was 2006 when we both modeled for V-mobile advert then we became friends fast forward to 2009 when I went for city people event at TBS. I remember when I was leaving the venue there were hoodlums and area boys outside and I was so scared to go out and she gave me the courage to go, in the process of doing that three of the boys were about to rob me and Ibidun faced them and got injured in the process and Ibidun’s phone was snatched away and her bag……..

Fast forward to 2019 when Davido engaged Chioma, Ibidun called me and said she wants to decorate their venue for the engagement and wedding and she will be doing it at no cost……..what a beautiful soul, I will miss you Ibidun. WITH TEARS REST ON”

