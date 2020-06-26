End Of The Road! Injury Rules Arsenal Star Out For The Rest Of The Season

Arsenal are not having the best of season and it’s not getting any easy as they will be without the services of Brazilian forward, Gabriel Martinelli due to a knee injury.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a brilliant debut season since he moved to the North club London from Ituano in the summer of 2019, 10 goals through 26 appearances in all competitions.
In a statement on Arsenal website, the club revealed: “Left knee. Sustained injury during training on 21 June.
“Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019-20 matches.”
Martinelli has not featured for Arsenal since the return of football following a forced suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Gunnars won their first game after three matches when they defeated Southampton 2-0 on Thursday.
source:- fcnaija