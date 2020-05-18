‘Emulate virtues of honesty’

The St. John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) has urged police officers to emulate the virtues of honesty and diligence of the outgoing Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Awosola Awotinde.

Congratulating the police chief on his retirement, which fell on his birthday, SJOBA praised Awotinde for living by the principles imparted to students of the school in the course of his career.

Publicity Secretary Kehinde Bamigbetan in a statement said that Awotinde graduated from the school in 1975 after undergoing the most rigorous and all-round secondary education that missionary curriculum could give.

He said that St John’s Grammar School, established by Canadian Catholic Reverend Father, Fabian Cloutier, combined spiritual and academic training to produce future leaders.

”On behalf of the newly-elected President, Dr. Festus Osoba, we hereby congratulate Johnian Awosola Awotinde for enabling the moral virtues of our school to shine brightly in him through a distinguished career in the Nigeria Police.

We encourage serving police officers to emulate these virtues so that Nigeria’s dream of an efficient, incorruptible and people-oriented police can be achieved,” he said.

The outgoing police commissioner was born at Orunto Jaojo Compound of Iremo Quarters in Ile-Ife, Osun State and attended St John’s Anglican Primary School, Ilare, Ile-Ife and St John’s Grammar School, Ilode, Ile-Ife, where he completed his West African School Certificate.

He graduated from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

