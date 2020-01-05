Empowering women with energy solutions

In the past few years, a number of women have made significant strides in business especially in the small and Medium scale sector. There are still a number of opportunities and that was precisely the focus of a recent program by women in renewable energy (WIRE-A) tagged Increasing your sustainable earning through ‘Greenprenuership’ in Lagos recently. Experts and stakeholders in the sector took turns to talk about the potentials, achievements and the challenges for women. Yetunde Oladeinde reports

ENERGY is vital for the survival of any business, Unfortunately, this has been very difficult for many and it increases the cost of production, making good proceed by Nigerians more expensive and almost unaffordable. How can women and other business owners get out of the energy woods? The President of WIRE-A, Chief Anita Nana Okuribido, who has worked in the sector for years, has started to seek viable options because she believes that the solution is in sight. “The promotion of women’s empowerment through the Green Energy access is also important. We need to place a lot of emphasis on women’s energy needs and corresponding economic benefits. What we need are new opportunities for Sustainable development, good income generation, national economic growth, as well as increase in the number of women owned businesses in Africa. When there is electricity, a lot of businesses would spring up.”

Energy technologies, Okuribido explained, reduces the drudgery of traditional household work. “I have worked in a community in Benue state where the women wake up in the morning and have to walk for about 5km to go and fetch wood and water. I would then look at how tired they are when they come back. Yet, they would still have to cook for the family. Thereafter, they would go to the farm and all through the day, the women are just working and they don’t have any time to rest. Sadly, they have no money at the end of the day. They have worked day and night, but there is nothing to show for it.’

To take women to a better level, it is important to increase the earning power of our women, men and youth. “We should also increase family education, through electricity, improved health through efficient energy sources.”

Community based women and children empowerment, Okuribido said are the major priority of her organisation. “We are very concerned about the amount of time women and youths spend collecting firewood and water. This deprives them of sustainable opportunities. Unfortunately, the number of women owned businesses in the rural community is decreasing rapidly. This brings a burden and the impact of lack of income and poverty for many. On our priority list, we would like to establish community based organisations to bring about the change in areas like Asese and Ibara. This would increase the sustainable income of the rural dwellers through their occupational clusters.”

Okuribido adds: “We need more women to have access to energy supply and in order to achieve this, we must help them with access to finance, technology, quality education and capacity building through CBOs.”

The energy expert goes on to talk about the organisation’s initiative targeting one child and one solar lamp, which would help every child read with ease.” We started the one child one solar lamp initiative with the children of Seat of Wisdom School located in Mende community in Lagos, by catching them young.”

Talking about the improved energy options for lighting, efficient stoves and the solar kiosk which she stressed would change the narratives in many communities. “Here the women can do so many things like a salon, viewing center and everyone can be here at night. I strongly believe that this is the time for all stakeholders to take the bull by the horn.”

On his part, the director of Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITC), Mr Bagus Wickasena, opined that the role of women is very important in the economy. They are the most important pillars in the economy. Collaborations, working with government as well as the external issues that would affect business are some of the things he advised participants to pay great attention to.

“This is important because the government would eventually bring empowerment for women. Indonesia has a strong commitment to the sector in 2020 with 21 percent support. This commitment was made by our president in Copenhagen. In Indonesia we have so many councils and communities. They are professional and climate change councils.”

Next he goes on to buttress his point with a short video clip on the initiative of Tri Munpuni, a female entrepreneur in Indonesia.

She talked extensively about the opportunities and challenges for women and their communities, as well as the importance of tapping into the needs of the community to make a difference. It also showed how collaborative efforts can transform communities.”

For her this is the way she pays back God’s privileges. “We have so many communities that do not have access to electricity. Many young people assist their parents in the farmland and they need to study in the night time but electricity is a problem.”

So, she used the renewable energy opportunities to empower the people through training, as well as collaboration with government. The funds received is also used to improve the local infrastructures to ensure sustainable power through greenprenuership.

So, of the takeaways from the clip is the increase of women’s engagement in the sector, tuning to National priorities, looking beyond access to finance, access to technology business skills training, as well as creating an ecosystem for stakeholders.

For Ms Doyin Fadipe, CEO of Genesis Energy, there are so many opportunities for women in the sector. “Renewable energy, he stressed, is one opportunity that needs to be harnessed to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country. I am passionate about capacity building, whether you are a man or a woman. As you empower women, it is important to empower all the people who fall under their sphere of influence. I believe in empowering from the perspective of renewable energy. You need to open your eyes and see that within the renewable energy space, you can have a future. That way you would build a sustainable enterprise irrespective of your background.

Admonishing the youth’s to have a better focus, she tells the story of a 16 year old environmental activist. “She is a young girl who has autism; she has disabilities and psychological disability which means she cannot focus properly. She can go for days and act mute. But she found something that she was passionate about at age nine. That was the environment and about two years ago she went and sat in front of the Parliament in Sweden because she found out that we are in the 6th mould of extinction of the world.”

Renewable Energy, she stressed, came up as a result of the challenges the Climate was causing due to the damages that had been going on for years. So, she found out as a child that if something is not done about it, all the adults would go and we would go into a world where there is fire, chaos and all that. So, she sat down in front of the parliament and didn’t do anything. A year later, she led the biggest movement on climate change, with 11 million children joining in from all over the world. This is a 16 year old girl suffering a chronic disability.“

Fadipe also talked about another determined youth, this time around a young man from South Africa originally, but he got the nationality of two or three other countries. “He schooled abroad, dropped out at some point and then he started his entrepreneurship journey at the age of 24 years. Today he owns one of the largest and most credible tech companies in the world. These are just normal human beings but they have the opportunity of knowledge. Some just decided to empower themselves. They didn’t wait for anyone to do it. They did it because they had something in them that made them say I want to do it. My message to you is that you can do whatever you want, if you have the interest.”

Innovation and business development, she informed are the basic requirements to excel in the sector. “These are the two main pillars that would catapult your knowledge. You must develop yourself, be independent and be able to provide for yourself and your family. We are living in a time where there is a lot of automation, things are changing. The concept of employment is going out of fashion and you find that in most developing world, a lot of young people are not waiting for people to hire them”.

Fadipe continued: “They are looking to find ways to provide something that the next person needs. That is innovation. Once you understand the background of renewable Energy space, you can begin to think of innovation. We all have the ability to do this. Innovation for me is a new idea, creative thoughts, and new imaginations in form of device or methods. You can go to bed thinking of a problem and wake up with solutions but they never did anything about it. It doesn’t take anything to innovate. It just needs you to be sensitive to your environment and think about how to solve that problem. I encourage you all to have that mindset all the time”.

Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson’s support and contributions in the sector was recognized with the Green award.

