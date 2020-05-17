EmmyqBayBay releases a brand new dance tune titled “Sumanta“.

“Sumantha” is a Afrobeat dancehall song which is grantee to give you the African vibe anytime any day,, a lovely song you can dance to all day, feel free to stream and download.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Stay lock with EMMYQBAYBAY..!!

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

The post EmmyqBayBay – “Sumanta” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

