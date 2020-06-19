Emma Nyra Narrates How She Was Ignored By Male Celebs After Speaking About Her Abuse Story

Former Triple MG artiste, Emma Nyra has spoken about how she was shunned by her male colleagues in the music industry after she opened up about her abuse story.

In reaction to the current rape case between D’Banj and Seyitan, Nyra took to Twitter to condemn the act. According to her, silencing a victim or shaming a victim is further emotional abuse upon the suffering and damage that has already been done. She insisted that a lot more worse situations have occurred in the music industry than what is currently happening now.

She further spoke about she feels sick that the male celebrities and notable figures that she told her story to in confidence trying to speak up for abuse now still kept working with the same man.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

If we as a society do not come to the aid of women who have been preyed upon and taken advantage of, then how can we expect them to have the courage to speak up?! It’s high time that any victims of Rape or abuse are treated accordingly and as a victim of heinous crimes. — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

Silencing a victim or shaming a victim is further emotional abuse upon the suffering and damage that has already been done! It’s time to hold everyone accountable for their actions regardless of their wealth or social status! Victims are not criminals! — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

If there are any victims of abuse who do not have the courage or strength to speak up please get in contact with me and I will assist you as best as I can. I will always offer my help to you as best as I can. We are survivors and we are stronger together. — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

This is the truth about the industry. Imagine what’s happening right now is what you have SEEN. Imagine all the things that you haven’t heard or SEEN. #justiceforseyitan — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

I can see all the male celebrities and notable figures that I told my story to in confidence trying to speak up for abuse now. You lot still kept working with the same man. Its actually making me sick. I feel so sick right now. — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

The post Emma Nyra Narrates How She Was Ignored By Male Celebs After Speaking About Her Abuse Story appeared first on tooXclusive.