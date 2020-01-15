Emeka Ihedioha’s Wife, Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement That Sacked Her Husband As Governor

Ebere, Emeka Ihedioha’s wife has reacted to the Supreme Court Judgement that sacked her husband as Governor of Imo State and saw Hope Uzodinma declared as winner of the 2019 governorship election.

Ebere Ihedioha who reacted to the court judgement via Twitter, shared a loved up photo with her husband with a caption which read “My Love, my Partner and my Friend. Nkem! #IGotYourBack”.

Here is the tweet below:-

