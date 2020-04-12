Elumelu: Nigeria will come out of COVID-19 stronger

Tony Akowe, Abuja

MINORITY Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has enjoined Nigerians to rekindle their hope and trust in the supremacy of God to deliver the nation and humanity from the prevailing challenges.

In his Easter message to Nigerian Christians, Elumelu said the fact that the current global health challenge coincided with the Easter which is the triumph of life over death is a divine pointer that God has not abandoned humanity.

Elumelu who leads the opposition members in the green chamber of the National Assembly said the “crucifixion and triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ offer us heavenly assurance of the triumph of life over death, health over sicknesses, happiness over gloom, hope in despair as well as our healing, deliverance from pestilences and our complete victory over this COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also: Tony Elumelu remains a goldfish at 57

“Indeed, in Easter, we are certain that all hope is not lost. We must therefore strive to use the period for sober reflection and prayers for the nation and humanity bearing in mind that God, in II Chronicles 7:14, assured that if we humble ourselves and pray and seek His face and turn from our evil ways, he would hear us and forgive our sins and heal our land. A time as this calls for such humility of heart and total reliance on God for solution”.

Elumelu ask Nigerians to use the period to strengthen their spirit of resilience and continue to reach out and assist one another, especially families and individuals whose daily source of livelihood have been crippled by the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also commended health workers for their sacrifices and charged the citizen to continue to adhere to health safety directives including social distancing and personal hygiene, while urging leaders across board to do more personally and officially to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

The Minority leader prayed for the safety and health of all and wished all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

