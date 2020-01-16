Elumelu donates IT centre to alma mater

UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, has donated a multi-purpose information technology (IT) centre to his alma mater, Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma.

He made the donation through the UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Elumelu.

The hall, to be named ‘The Tony O. Elumelu Multi-purpose Hall,’ is furnished with computers, desks and chairs. It measures 839 square meters and has adjoining offices and conveniences.

Elumelu highlighted his motivation thus: “Education is crucial to Nigeria’s human capital – whether our young people join our national institutions, the private sector or, as I did, take the entrepreneurial path, no one can afford to be cut off from the digital world.

“It has been a personal mission to ensure that the hall was delivered to specification, for the benefit of the students at the AAU. Success brings with it the duty to give back, and I am just grateful that I am now in a position to meaningfully help the next generation”.

The hall was handed over to the university, at a ceremony attended by members of its governing council and staff, led by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ignatius Onimawo.

UBA’s Directorate Head, South Bank, Mr. Chris Ofikulu, who represented Elumelu, highlighted the contribution of UBA to education and development across Africa.

“As a pan-African bank, operating in 20 countries across our continent, UBA is committed to being a socially responsible institution, and a role model for businesses in Africa.

“The UBA Foundation actively promotes the socio-economic improvement of the communities in which UBA operates, with a particular emphasis on development in the areas of education, environment, and economic empowerment

“We believe in intervening and building capacity within communities, facilitating projects that will act as catalysts for social and economic development,” he stated.

Onimawo said Elumelu is a product of the university and is conscious of the need to give back and the fact that there is no substitute for world class educational infrastructure.

“This is what has informed the construction of these facilities, that will help equip the future leaders of our great nation Nigeria,” he said.

Onimawo, who expressed his gratitude the UBA Group Chairman, noted that one of the most needs of the institution had been met.

He urged students to make proper use of the facilities provided by UBA, and to ensure that they emerge great leaders and mentors like Elumelu, whose commitment to catalysing entrepreneurial growth across Africa, through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and institutionalising African philanthropy, had created a strongly positive role model.

“We, at Ambrose Ali University, are so proud of our son,Tony Elumelu, and every time we see him doing good across Africa, we feel joy and accomplishment,” Onimawo said.

