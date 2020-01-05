Ella Nnabuchi: I relax with instrumental music

Ella Nnabuchi is a singer, actress and talkshow host. The energetic lady and ex housemate of Big Brother Nigeria and third runner up project fame has tall dreams and she allows her passion to drive the things she does. In this interview with YETUNDE OLADEINDE s he takes you into her world .

WHO or what inspired you to go into the entertainment industry?

I started singing at the age of nine. I would say sound really inspired it. I started singing in the church and each time I opened my mouth, I knew that the sound was good and it kept inspiring me to do more. At that age, I already knew at that point that it was music that I wanted because of the inspiration I got from the sounds around me.

Tell us about your experience as Big brother Nigeria Housemate?

It was great. It’s been great knowing that I had potentials that could be tapped into. Interestingly, I didn’t make it initially. It was a different experience because I tried to participate in the auditions last year but didn’t succeed. I tried again this year and made it. At a point, I didn’t think that I was even going to scale through but I got a call and I was amazed. It’s a big show and I went in there and came out letting people know that I could sing in a unique way. A lot of people went in for the show with lots of talents. I would therefore say that the experience was new and unique for me. There, I learnt something new every day. In the process, I also met new people that were gifted and amazing in their own way.

Of course, I also met some people that were weird, thus showing us the different sides to life. So, the experience was great and I do not regret participating in the Big Brother show at all.

What were you doing before this and what was the experience like?

I have been doing music all my life and so I look at it like a job. That was because back then I didn’t have someone that could help me in terms of investment and going into the studio. But I was releasing songs. Then Project Fame West Africa came and I participated and emerged third runner up in 2012. I also worked as PR Manager for Point Seven and while I was there, I was involved in every aspect of entertainment.

That really helped me to rediscover myself in different ways.

Let’s talk about some memorable moments in your life and career?

I have had a lot of memorable moments in my life but I would say that the first was when I went to Project Fame. Actually went in when the show was almost over, about three weeks left. That was because I won the wild card for 2012. I had been going for different auditions but unfortunately, I did not scale through. Then the story changed in 2012 when I scaled through the wild card and for me it was crazy.

I was stunned and it was a very remarkable and eventful for me because it opened so many other doors. It spurred me to do more and another opportunity was Big Brother Nigeria which was also crazy. It was another big surprise. These are just a few of them and they usually inspire me to do more.

What are the challenges encountered?

I have encountered a number of challenges and they actually opened my eyes to other things I didn’t know about. Now, I know that building a brand is not an easy task. You need a team; you need the right team, right connection, collaboration and resources to be able to network. The challenges are there but we are working everyday to make things better and focus on the goal. In all, I must say that it has been a great experience for me.

Who or what do you consider as the greatest influence in your life?

I would say that I am my own influence because before I get into something I think deeply about it. Then I push and put in my best so that I can achieve the goals that I have set for myself. The truth of the matter is that nobody is going to come your way except it is positive. But I must say that my mother is a great influence on my career. She is a great pillar in my life and oftentimes, she speaks to me, advises me and gives me inspiration for my projects. She can be described as a manager that is not always with me physically but always there. God is also a strong pillar in my life. I talk to HIM, ask HIM for direction in all that I do and HE is a major influence in my life and career.

What inspires your songs?

Sounds. That was what I was saying to my producer the other day. Sounds really inspire and motivate the things that I do. When I listen to different sounds, the way it reverberates; some would even reverberate in a particular sound, and this would definitely be different from the way I would react to it. I would therefore go into the sound and pick out the sound that I am relating to and just go with it. It also brings out the lyrics for me sometimes. Of course, sometimes it doesn’t really come like that. But trust me, I inspire the songs I sing. I must say that the sound and experience around me brings out the best in me.

How do you relax?

After working so hard on the job, taking a break takes away the tension and I get refocused. Most times, I just take my phone and listen to five or ten instrumental music. I also love to go to the movies. However, there is so much to do these days, and I must say that it is tough finding time to relax.

Let’s talk about the best jobs you have handled.

Asides from music, I am also strong when it comes to presenting programs. It brings out the best of you; creativity inspires so many things you didn’t think was possible. I do shows and also do voice overs. Each time I look back at some of the shows that I have done in the past, I get more inspiration.

Some of the shows that I did when I worked with Yanga TV make me happy, motivated and determined to do more. All those things came naturally and I got lots of inspiration from the people around me and the events that happened at that point. They were all coordinated in an orderly way and I handled it properly. I would say this is the best job that I have handled.

Let’s talk about the people you admire in the sector?

When it comes to music , presenting and acting a number of names comes to mind. I actually forgot to tell you that I am also into acting and this is something that I really enjoy, it brings out my creative side too in different ways. It is something that I am really passionate about. The list includes Pearl from Sound City, Mo Abudu, Nancy, Ebuka and Osa Ighodaro. And in music , I admire Tiwa Savage, Burna boy, Niniola and Sheyi Shay. When it comes to acting , I admire Joke Silva, Richard Mofe Damijo and Adesua Etomi, Banky W’s wife.

What are the other things that occupy your time?

It’s been music, music and more music for me. Music is all that thrills me . Basically, it occupies my time in different ways.

If you had to advise young people who want to go into the sector, what would you tell them?

I will tell them to be resourceful before they go into the sector. Like you know, it not good to start something and you just cannot push it on because you do not have the resources. It is disheartening when you have all kinds of songs on your laptop but you cannot push it.

I would therefore tell them to keep pushing, be determined no matter the odds or hurdle on the way. I would also tell them to focus on the vision, do not stop, keep working on it, In addition, make use of your potentials to the fullest, keep working on everything you know how to do best. In addition, it is important to put everything in God’s hands, that gives you the assurance that you are on the right track. Always have God at the very front of whatever you are doing and Never give up. It is also important to enjoy the little things of the world because it would come in handy. You also need to have great confidence in yourself, so it is important to put in the brighter side no matter what you are passing through. Humility is also a big asset, be humble to the people that cross your path.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...