Eleven COVID-19 patients discharged in Oyo

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Eleven patients were on Friday discharged from the Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan after testing negative twice for coronavirus. The number comprises eight male and three female.

The patients who had stayed at the isolation between five days and two weeks were all said to be asymptomatic all through the period of the treatment at the centre.

While discharging the patients to be reunited with the public, the Coordinator of the State Isolation and treatment Centres, Professor Temitope Alonge said the number is the highest of people discharged at a time since the centre has been discharging people.

He said there are still 32 active cases in the state, all in stable conditions. He added that the centre is also currently housing an entire family including the father, mother and children who are receiving treatment.

He thanked all the caregivers for their effort and support at ensuring the positive treatment of the patients.

Alonge said “On behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, we want to sincerely appreciate the staff of the ministry of health ably led by Dr Soji Adeyanju, the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, and also the Doctor in charge of the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo.

“We have had a lot of patients who have been discharged, yet this is probably the largest number till date. We have eleven of them who have tested negative twice and they will be discharged to go home today.

“We want to thank God for seeing them through. We are glad that they have recovered and are on their way home. Eleven of our clients are on their way home, Three females and eight males.

“The patients have stayed for between five days and two weeks at the treatment centre. We still have 32 patients at the isolation centre. And all of them are very stable.

“We only have one of them who has a co-morbid issue and hyemoglobbenopathy and as I speak, one of our senior consultants at the University College Hospital is attending to him and also another consultant in psychiatry is going to come later to counsel this particular clients on the use of medications because we found out that he was using too many medications which can be injurious to his health.

“Apart from that, we even have a family here comprising a father, mother and children and they are all fine.

“Eight of the travellers who were intercepted from the North are among those released. I think they came from the Sokoto axis and now that they have tested negative, they want to go back through Sasa to Sokoto and I think out of the eight, four are going back through Sasa and another four will go through Ogbomosho, that was the axis they came from.”

One of the discharged patients who spoke on behalf of other discharged patients on the condition of anonymity thanked the Oyo state government and the medical officers for the care.

Recounting her experience, she said they eat normal every day foods including rice and swallows and given normal medications too.

