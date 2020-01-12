Elegushi to celebrate 10th anniversary in style

By Olushola Victor

Lagos will come alive in April as Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom is set to shake the city in celebration of his 10th anniversary on the throne.

Social Circuit gathered that a committee headed by the Head of Service of Lagos State and a friend of the king, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has been put together to ensure a befitting celebration.

Activities planned for the anniversary include a football competition for secondary schools, a book launch, royalty night and anniversary ball.

Meanwhile, a multi-purpose edifice is under construction near the palace and it is believed to host events billed for Elegushi’s 10th anniversary.

A visit to the facility – ‘The Monarch’ – shows that work is at an advanced stage. Also, inside sources said the king had directed the contractor to ensure the project was ready for the anniversary.

Elegushi ascended the throne on April 27, 2010, following the demise of his predecessor and father, Oba Yekini Elegushi.

