Electrification of Gberigbe, Ikorodu: Appeal to NEMSA

Sir: Amuludun Royal CDA (the “CDA”) is a community development association made up of residents, landlords, and landowners living and being around a rural area known as Gberigbe, opposite the Lagos State Piggery Estate, in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The CDA was primary established to air the voices of its people following several years of neglect by government to provide electricity infrastructure to ease living conditions in the community.

Following the unbundling of PHCN by the federal government, different communities in Gberigbe and its environs approached Ikeja Distribution Company (“IKEDC”) to provide necessary electricity infrastructure for the communities.

However, the feedback received from IKEDC was that there was no economic justification to provide such infrastructure in our rural areas.

Consequently, in 2017, our CDA embarked on a self-help rural electrification project. We procured a 300kvA transformer and, thereafter in 2018, obtained approval from IKEDC to start installation of the transformer.

To ensure that electricity gets to the people in the community, we provided electricity infrastructure i.e. poles and 70mm aluminium conductors stretching over about one kilometre road, among others. As at the time of writing, the CDA has expended about N10 million on the electrification project.

Following the completion of the project in 2019, the CDA’s electricity consultant applied to NEMSA (Oshodi Zonal Offices) to inspect the standards of the materials and equipment used for the installation and to authorize IKEDC to energise the 300kvA transformer for the benefit of the community.

The officers came to inspect our transformer and directed that our consultant should make some adjustments, including raising the platform on which our transformer was raised among few other suggestions for the purpose of quality assurance.

The consultant, working with the community fulfilled all the conditions suggested by your officers at Lagos office. However, when we invited them for a confirmation, we were informed that our transformer would not be energized because NEMSA has directed that IKEDC should not connect any transformer to 33kV lines.

The facts as they stand today are as follows: (1) There is no 11kv lines infrastructure along the entire Igbokuta road that bounded our CDA; (2) Sequel to above, electricity in the area are entirely connected to 33kV lines.

In line with the policy objectives of the federal government to achieve 60% rural electrification by 2020, and to connect 1.1 million rural households yearly from 2015 through to 2020, we implore your good self to look into our situation and alleviate the suffering of our people.

The CDA’s electrification project is not for commercial or business use – it is for the use of the common people in the Ikorodu suburb which will in turn be fulfilling the federal government’s objective of connecting large rural households to electricity.

The good people of our CDA have, in the course of undertaking this self-help project, spent their live savings, sweat to provide electricity infrastructure which ought to have been provided by the government.

It will therefore be unfair to make their efforts and resources deteriorate while waiting for the government IKEDC to find commercial cum business justification(s) to connecting us through the 11kv lines.

Doing this will continually make lives unbearable for people living in the area; after spending their hard-earned monies to assist the course of rural electrification; as originally championed by the federal government and complemented by efforts from governments at the other levels.

If our appeals are favourably considered, it will not prevent any agency of government, saddled with the responsibility of reconnecting the community to the 11KV lines from doing so.

A stitch in time saves nine. Life is currently at the lowest ebb for the people living in this community and it has further restricted the development of the area as others with properties in this area have not been motivated to develop these properties in order to live there.

Dr. Ayinde Taofeek Olusola (Chairman) & Olusola A. Olanrewaju, (Secretary). Gberigbe, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

