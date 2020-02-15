Election Held In Bauchi To Decide Who Gets To Marry A Young Lady ( Photos )

A young man has reportedly won an election conducted in Giade, Bauchi State to choose lover for a young lady.

This was disclosed in a Twitter post by Mubarak Umar @Mubarack_Umar, on Friday.

According to Umar, the lady simply identified as Khadija could not choose between two young men named Inusa and Ibrahim.

Neither of the men was also ready to accept defeat without a contest.

An election was therefore conducted by elders of town on Khadija’s request, with Inusa scoring a higher number of votes.

See the tweet below ;

Khadija has fallen in love with 2 boys but couldn’t chose 1 between them; none of the boys also ready to accept defeat.

The elders of Giade town, Bauchi State (with Khadija’s request) conducted an election and Inusa scored highest number of votes, against his rival, Ibrahim.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

