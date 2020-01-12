El-zakzaky: Shiites Blows Hot Over El-rufai’s ‘Comment’

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Sunday said with increasing pressure on the Buhari government, occasioned by the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague to investigate the Zaria Massacre of 2015, there have been increased efforts at belittling the matter.

IMN also know as Shiites vowed that they would intensify their peaceful campaigns until justice is done to the victims all those still being held regain their freedom.

Its spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, quoted Kaduna state governor, Nasiru El-Rufai as saying as long as he is in power, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky would remain in detention.

The governor allegedly stated that El-Zakzaky is being tried for crimes he and his followers committed in the last 30 years in Zaria.

Shiites recalled that the Sheikh’s residence was stormed in December 2015, hundreds of his supporters, his sons, relatives his wife were killed or injured by security operatives by Nigerian Army.

