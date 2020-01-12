Ekpenisi: I am an iron bender

Steve Ekpenisi is a metal sculptor whose studio is at the Universal Studios of Art (USA), Iganmu, Lagos. He majored in sculpture at the Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, where he emerged as the best student in his set. He is set to open his solo exhibition in a few weeks time. Edozie Udeze engaged him in his studio where he is fond of melting different irons, metals and rods to form artistic objects and figures.

You are a metal sculptor.. How does it really work? What does it mean to refer to someone as a metal sculptor?

Okay. Every metal sculptor has a different approach to it, to the idea of metal works. Like me, my sculptures are very rigorous, deep and peculiar. They are extremely vigorous too because I work with smaller particles of metals. Sometimes I cut some of them to smaller strips of metals and forms and then I begin to create my subjects from that strip of metal. Sometimes too I use tiny raw rods like what I am doing now to create my subjects. I cut the strip rods to get smaller pieces depending on what I now intend to create. Why I say it is rigorous is that usually before you start to build any sculptural form, you are supposed to create an amateur which is like a skeletal form of what you intend to do. But in my own case, I do not usually do that. I just start to build once I cut it to pieces.

Now you start building what?

Oh, I start building the forms. Yes, different forms can then be created to form whatever you have in mind. It is to build the shape of my subject to portray what I want. This is usually the process from the start to finish. This, then, finally gives you the form you have chosen.

What are usually the forms you build?

My sculptures are centered on many issues, diverse subject-matters. Sometimes I work on human figures; I equally work on animals. And I also make sure they come out in a way to clearly show what they represent.

You wield the irons and metals to achieve your purpose?

Yes, I cut and wield them together to achieve my purpose. I do that bit by bit and this still forms part of the rigorous process involved in my work.

What kinds of metals do you use?

This is a good question. This is so because before now, we used to pick metals everywhere, anywhere we saw them. When you walked around, you saw metals, you picked and you apply to suit your purpose. Now there is no metal that is not for sale. People who tie magnet to a net and roll it around everywhere trying to pick the smallest atom of metal; they are everywhere these days and this makes it difficult for us to also pick. So, we buy. Sometimes I buy from the junkyard; I buy fresh ones when the need also arises. I cut them then to sizes to use to form subjects.

Steve Ekpenisi’s work

How expensive is it?

Eh, I use mild steel and iron. It is not that expensive. But the thickness, the MM of the metal then determines the price of the metal. For me, I do not use very light metals to work so that it will give me good quality and durable work, especially when it is kept outdoors, or when it has to last too long under the weather. Then when this is done, I apply preservatives, then paint to have the final result. It is essentially to preserve it from weather condition and to avoid rut. Every outdoor work needs maintenance. So, at intervals, you have to apply some level of maintenance to keep it in shape. Anyone who acquires such a work should endeavour to maintain it at least once or twice every two years. That is one of the best ways to ensure the work stays healthy and durable. Then the artist or whoever should be around to treat the work.

You talk of installations. How much of those do you have outside?

I do big works, yes I do. I have actually partook in several big projects in Nigeria, real, real big projects. For reasons best known to me I do not want to mention some of these works. But they are out there in some conspicuous public places. There was one that was not given to me directly. I was involved in it and it is quite big and visible.

Okay, most artists say commissioned works pay better. What do you have to say?

For me commissioned work does not pay better. No, it does not and I have my reasons. Commissioned works based on the Nigeria culture, the local attitude here in the society, does not make it easy for the artist. When someone gives you a commissioned work, he does not give you enough time to dwell on the work and bring out the best. They always hurry you and in the process you may not do the best or even have enough time to concentrate properly. Then the execution may not be to your taste. And because they do not give you time, you may end up spending excess funds to do it. You may have to bring in extra or even excess hands to do it on time, thereby incurring more expenses. This is what you would have done on your own to save a lot of money and so on. You now use the money to pay other artists. Where is then the money to save? For me therefore individual works pay better than commissioned works.

Where were you trained as an artist?

I finished from Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State. That was in 2008 where I graduated as the best student with distinction in sculpture. It was interesting in those days back in school. Auchi was a good place to be to learn the best of art, the best there can be in the profession.

What made you develop interest in sculpture, then metal sculpture?

Yes, you know before you go into anything you must have a passion for it, especially art. If you do not have a passion for art you will be frustrated. Yes, you will be. I have a passion for sculpture, deep passion indeed. More precisely my love for metal sculpture is very deep, very deep indeed. This is so because I am not that patient with creating art works. No, I am not. So the process of modeling and casting is too demanding and tasking. So what I do is to work and see the progress of what I have done immediately. I then begin to appreciate the work instantly. But the process of modeling and casting is not like that for me. You have to take bold steps and change in whatever mode you want. However, in metal work, you can just start and you are seeing the finishing instantly, immediately. That is one of the reasons I love metals, I opted for metal sculptures. I love it, yes I do.

Most artists busy themselves in the studio creating works. They often complain about the issue of marketing. How do you manage your works in terms of marketing?

Ah, some persons are too much in a hurry to sell their works. Yes, most artists are often in a hurry to sell. I know the artist wants to feed; they have to pay bills. Yes, they have to do so. If you take your work to a certain audience, is it not better? I mean every artist should have his own target audience where to channel his works at the appropriate time. When you know your target audience, you should know when they come; where to go to sell your works. This is so because when someone does not need a good or a commodity and you take it to him, he will not give you the best price for it. He will not know the value of the commodity. But when he needs it and comes for it, you’d be in a better position to bargain, or haggle or sell. This is my value for it and then it will be better appreciated. For me, I do not have many persons that consume my art. This is so because art is not supposed to be porous, or if you like, too porous. It is not like tomatoes or onions that everyone has to procure or buy or even possess. So, every artist should be able to say okay this is the number of works I will be able to dish out in a year to make ends meet. When art is common everywhere, it drops in value and the level of appreciation depreciates.

What do you think private galleries should do better to project artists?

What I feel they should do better is to encourage artists at all times. The younger artists in particular should be given the desired opportunity to grow in the business and have avenues to display, showcase and sell their works. It is time to allow them to exhibit their works, bring their works to the galleries to let the people see, view, and buy. The galleries should also be sincere with artists in their business dealings with the artists. They should be more open too so that both will enjoy the business deals and this will enhance the fortunes of the sector. Lagos is the hub of art and this was why I left Abuja to be here. I rarely leave the studios except if I have something very important to do outside this premises.

What of exhibition? How many of them have you been involved in?

Oh, this is my first solo exhibition. I am seriously preparing for it. I have done several group exhibitions, though. I started exhibiting in group since 2003, even before I graduated in 2008. Even back in school, I exhibited in group with some guys. Some group of artists came together to exhibit in my school then and I became part of it. Indeed, I can’t really count them. They are quite a number of them.

You are exhibiting this year. What is the theme of your exhibition?

Yes, I have already chosen a theme for the works. It is the diary of the iron bender. The exhibition will involve fifteen works, all metal sculptures done in different forms and subjects. For now, almost all the works are ready for the show. It is called the diary of the iron bender simply because diary is like routine, bit by bit events, scenes, happenings in one’s life. I am using it to encourage and enlighten artists in terms of how to really become full time studio artists. The happenings are daily; the works happen without break. You have to work, really bend irons to live, to justify your artistic value and worth. It is not for nothing that the studio artists keep busy all the time, creating varieties of works. No day should pass by without you producing at least one work, no matter how little. The only thing that works is work. Someone who wants to acquire your work and comes to your studio and does not see any work of value, what will he acquire? You have to bring these works to life, do your works with unbridled precision so that your business in this studio is justified. That is why I chose the theme. The venue is Signature Art Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. It is in February but the actual date has not been determined yet. On that day, all the iron benders in Nigeria will be in attendance to give me the solidarity I need. I will show the world that we have the potential to compete with artists from anywhere in the world. This is why most of the titles of the works are based on my culture. I am from Agbor, Delta State.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...