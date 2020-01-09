Eko DisCo opens four new customer complaint centres

Our Reporter

EKO Electricity Distribution Company has started the new year by opening four additional customer complaint centres (CCC).

This move is to make for speedy dispensation of customer complaints and consolidate on its identity as the leading customer-centric utility company in Nigeria.

According to the company’s Head, Media & Communications, Corporate Communications, Sulaiman Aledeh, the new centres bring to 16 customer complaint centres in its distribution network.

The centres are expected to address issues relating to billing, metering, power supply, faults and other service enquiries.

The customer complaints centres that were unveiled are in Ajele, Ajah, Satellite Town and Ijesha, he added.

While unveiling the new centres, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, described the development as another demonstration of EKEDC’s avowed commitment to offering quality and excellent customer service in line with standard best practices.

He revealed that the new clusters would help the company to grow and give it a cutting-edge in its swift and accelerated resolution of customer complaints.

Fadeyibi also promised that the company will continue to enhance the work environment of staff and improve the centres as part of its commitment to promoting a work culture of learning and high performance which will, in turn, optimise functions to meet with customer expectations.

The centre in Ajele is located at 118 Lewis Street, Lagos Island, the Ijesha centre is located at 262 Ijesha Road, Ijesha. Its customers at Ajah can find the new centre at 5 Jinadu Street, Thomas Estate and those at Satellite Town have theirs located at 30 Community Road.

The event was attended by members of staff across the various unit of the company. EKEDC had opened five Customer Care Units in 2019 with one in Parkview Estate on Ige Shunubi street.

