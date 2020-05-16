Ekiti Twin Girl Found Dead In Co-Tenant’s Vehicle With Her Body Peeled Off

A seven-year-old girl, Morire Olagoke, was on Thursday night allegedly found dead inside a co-tenant’s vehicle at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The girl’s mother, Kehinde Ajayi, who said the family searched for her daughter in the afternoon of that day, declared her missing, following which a search party helped to comb the neighbourhood for her.

Morire and her twin sister, Mokore, were said to have been with their cousin in their apartment before they went out to buy biscuits.

The mother stated that the deceased got missing around 1:15pm after her twin sister left her in the compound to look for her missing money inside the room.

She said, “When we woke up in the morning of that day, I took care of my children as usual. They are twins. I gave them money to buy biscuits and left them in the house with my cousin.

“I received a distress call from one of my neighbours around 3pm that Morire was missing and that they had searched everywhere but could not find her.

“I quickly rushed home. We searched everywhere for her but we didn’t find her. We reported the incident at the Ologede Police Division. It was later around 8pm that someone discovered her corpse inside a vehicle parked in our compound with her body peeled off.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, described it as ‘unfortunate.’

He said, “It was true that a girl was declared missing and the parents reported the incident at our division at Ologede. All efforts to recover the little girl were unsuccessful. She was later found lifeless in one of the cars parked in their compound.”

Abutu said an autopsy would be conducted to unravel the cause of the girl’s death, adding that her corpse had been deposited in the morgue of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

