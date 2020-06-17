Ekiti State Student Dies In Boyfriend’s Hostel In Osun Poly (Graphic Photos)

21year-old, female student of the Federal University Of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), identified as Faderera Oloyede was found in Boyfriend hostel in Osun state polytechnic, Iree, VOICEAIRMEDIA has obtained.

The deceased was found dead in her boyfriend’s house at Koko area in Iree community, Boripe local government area, Osun State.

VOICEAIRMEDIA obtained that the boyfriend, named, Maliki Ayo who is a student of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

According to an eyewitness, who pleaded to remain anonymous said the deceased came in company of her lady friend to visit one Malik who is on the run.

Confirming the story, the Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Opalola Yemisi said the corpse has been taken to Lautech Morgue for autopsy.

It was gathered that men of Nigeria police evacuated the corpse of the deceased from where it was dumped for proper investigation.

Yemisi disclosed that the Course mate that went with her, Adekemi Adewumi has been arrested and confessed they all ate food ‘rice’ together overnight.

She however said that the the police are currently investigating on the matter.

