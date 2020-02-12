Ekiti gov, Fayemi okays six-month maternity leave

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the new policy, which took effect from February 1, 2020, was aimed at improving maternal health and encouraged nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breast feeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund.

He said, “The six months exclusive breast feeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitates work life balance for female workers in the state.

“The Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness. This policy is one of many other frameworks in place to promote the rights of women and children.”

