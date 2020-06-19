Eight Years After Shooting, Nobel-Winner Malala Graduates From Oxford University

Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban hitman in October 2012. Photo: Twitter@Malala

Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai on Friday, graduated from the Oxford University, eight years after she was shot for campaigning for girls’ education in her home country, Pakistan.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Malala was attacked by the Taliban on her way to school in the Pakistani Swat Valley area.

The joyous 22-year-old took to her official Twitter handle to post photos of her celebrating the milestone with her family.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote.

“I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

In the photos, she was covered in brightly coloured bits of paper and foam — a student tradition — and having a cake with her family, decorated with the words “Happy Graduation Malala”.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

She first came to the limelight at the age of 11 after a blog for the BBC’s Urdu-language service charting her life in Swat under the Taliban.

Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban hitman in October 2012, and after being flown to Britain for life-saving medical treatment, the family settled in Birmingham, central England.

She was at school there when she heard in 2014 that she had won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

The youngest ever Nobel laureate, she has continued to speak out for girls’ education.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

