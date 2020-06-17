EIGHT In A Row! Bayern Clinch Bundesliga Title Again As Lewy Secures Bremen Win

Robert Lewandowski’s 31st league goal saw Bayern Munich clinch the Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Match Reports

Bayern Munich claimed the Bundesliga title for an eighth successive season with an unconvincing 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

Hansi Flick’s men approached Tuesday’s clash at a rain-soaked Weserstadion knowing victory would be enough to retain the crown with two games to spare.

As in Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern were below their best but it mattered not against opposition fighting for their top-flight lives.

Bundesliga Standings

Match Events

19′ Yellow Card! Alphonso Davies booked

A first yellow card and it goes to Davies, who lunged in late on Bittencourt.

23′ CHANCE! Coman header wide out

Another effort from Coman, who is alternating flanks regularly. He takes a touch to set himself and lets rip with a long-range strike, but fails to generate the dip to get it up and over Pavlenka.

43′ GOAL! Bremen 0-1 Bayern (Lewandowski)

One chance is all Lewandowski needs! Boating plays a superb pass over the top of Bremen’s defence, with Lewandowski bringing it down expertly on his chest before drilling beyond Pavlenka on the turn.

55′ Disallowed! Lewandowski scores but the goal is offside

NO GOAL! Lewandowski thinks he has doubled his tally – and Bayern’s lead – after brilliantly turning home from Muller’s cross, but the linesman flags for offside.

79′ Second Yellow Card! Alphonso Davies sent off

Bayern are down to 10! Well, this has not gone according to script for the champions-elect, with their excellent young left-back receiving a yellow card after he was deemed to have purposefully blocked off Veljkovic.

90′ Unbelievable! What a save from Neuer

WHAT A SAVE! That could well be the stop that wins Bayern the title, as Neuer dives low to his right to keep out Osaka’s header, managing to tip it away beneath the feet of Fullkrug.

Player Ratings

source:- allfootballapp

