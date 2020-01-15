Eight Die, 17 Injured In Niger Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Niger State Command, on Wednesday, said eight persons died in an auto crash on Kagara-Birnin Gwari road of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Joel Dagwa, who disclosed this in to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday said that the incident occurred on Tuesday and that it involved a trailer without registration number and loaded with 46 people, 37 cows and 10 goats.

He said that 46 people were involved in the crash, but that eight died, while 17 sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Cottage Hospital, Kagara, for treatment.

”We have also deposited the corpses at Kagara Cottage Hospital,” the sector commander said.

He blamed the incident on fatigue and overloading.

Dagwa said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving in all the major highways in the state

