Ehi Ogbebor, owner of Sayaveth Interiors, gifted herself a 7-bedroom mansion to celebrate her 35th birthday today June 15.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Ehi said she started her house project in December 2018 and completed it under a year and six months. Congratulations to her.

