Categories
News

EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Of N250m To FG

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Wednesday, June 24, secured the interim forfeiture of the sum of N250,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) allegedly diverted illegally from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, through a contractor.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos gave the order, following an ex-parte application filed by the Commission.

.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Counsel to the EFCC, Usman Buhari, in the application, stated that the money had been illegally diverted from the NDDC, through a contract awarded by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!

Buhari also prayed for an order of the court, directing the publication of the interim forfeiture in a national newspaper for anyone interested in the fund to show cause, within 14 days, why a final order of forfeiture should not be made on it in favour of the Federal Government.

Trending Now!  AFDB Ranked Fourth Most Transparent Aid Institution In The World

Justice Aikawa, in a short ruling, granted all the reliefs sought by the EFCC and ordered the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge further directed the Commission to publish the order in any national newspaper within 14 days, notifying the respondents or anyone interested in the money to appear before the court and show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to Federal Government of Nigeria.

He adjourned the matter till July 9, 2020.

Leave a Reply

Discover Express products online at Jumia Nigeria. Explore a great selection of genuine Express at the best price in Nigeria ✓ Price in Naira ✓ 

Products with Jumia Express logo are items stocked and warehouse by Jumia, it ensures fast shipment and quick delivery. CLICK HERE TO SHOP!