EFCC Returns $4040 To Brazilian Lady Scammed By Yahoo Boy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned a sum of $4040 to a Brazilian lady after she was scammed by a yahoo boy.

A statement by the EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the Brazilian, Debora Moreira, had acknowledged the receipt of the money.

According to Oyewale, the money was recovered by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency from one Emmanuel Tope, a convicted fraudster.

Tope was said to have defrauded Moreira of the money through a romance scam.

“EFCC commenced investigation of the scam in March 2019 and successfully recovered the money, prosecuted and got the fraudster convicted.

“The proceeds of crime was remitted into the victim’s account with Bank Itau S/A, Rua Ameirico Brasiliense, through the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Oyewale said.

