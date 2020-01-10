EFCC Nabs Suspected Fraudsters With Fake N45m

Operatives of the Abuja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested two suspected fraudsters , Badamasi Sule and Muhammad Muhammad , for being in possession of counterfeit naira notes totaling N45million .
They were arrested in December 2019 , following actionable intelligence report which exposed a syndicate of fraudsters who specialized in printing fake N1 , 000 notes .
The suspects were also found to be in possession of fake $ 100 bills .
According to a statement in Abuja on Friday, by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren , investigations revealed that the fake N1 , 000 notes in two ’ Ghana -must -go bags ’ in their possession were to be put into circulation.
” Their primary targets are bureaux de change operators and unsuspecting members of the public , ” it noted.
The syndicate was believed to be operating from Gashua , Yobe State , with its dispatch lodge being a hotel located in Abacha Estate , close to the Sheraton Hotel and Towers , Abuja .
Source:- Punchng