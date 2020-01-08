EFCC Invades Shehu Sani’s Residence

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly invaded the Abuja residence of Senator Shehu Sani over alleged extortion.

It was gathered that the EFCC stormed the apartment in Wuse, Abuja at about 3:30pm on Wednesday to look for incriminating evidence against the former Kaduna senator.

The EFCC had last week arrested Sani for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors.

Sani was elected senator in 2015, under the All Progressives Congress platform. When he could not get the party’s ticket in 2019, he ran on the ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party but lost to Uba Sani of the APC.

He has been a trenchant critic of the APC government, both in Kaduna and Abuja, since then.

