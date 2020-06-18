EFCC Exposes Details On Hushpuppy’s Arrest, Says He Has A Case To Answer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has issued a statement on the arrest of alleged fraudster and socialite, Ray Hushpuppy.

The anti-graft commission disclosed that Hushpuppy has a case to answer over his involvement in a multi-million dollar fraud.

Below is the statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA signed by the agency’s media chief, Dele Oyewale;

“Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police( Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI), has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC).”

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals facing trial in Nigeria.”

“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated.”

“Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam.”

