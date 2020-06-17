EFCC Arrests Social Media Influencer, “Adeherself” Adewale And Four Others For Internet Fraud (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested five alleged internet fraudsters, including Instagram comedian/social media influencer Adedamola Adewale, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

The five suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a raid by operatives.

Adewale, 20, and her accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State, while Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie were picked up at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to the commission, the arrest of Adewale and Ajibola was sequel to intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities with two brothers, Lasisi Wasiu Adeleke and Lasisi Riliwan Adeniyi, who are at large. They were arrested at a four-bedroom duplex belonging to the two run-away fraudsters.

Intelligence also linked them with ”flamboyant lifestyles.”

During interrogation, Adewale AKA “Adeherself”r eportedly confessed to being a picker” in cybercrimes.

Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Camry 2009 model cars, and a sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira only), which was found in Adewale’s account.

The other suspects; Onyebuchi, Olayode, and Nwokorie were arrested for their alleged involvement in a romance scam. They were arrested during another raid, following a separate intelligence.

Investigation revealed that Nwokorie was posing as a female American citizen and sending photos as a porn star to defraud his victim while Onyebuchi was engaging in a love scam as well as forging foreign cheques.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones. All the suspects will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

