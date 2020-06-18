EFCC Apprehends 16 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos, Ogun (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, have arrested suspected internet fraudsters in Ota, Ogun State, and Victoria Island, Lagos.

The suspected internet fraudsters arrested during the raid in Ota, Ogun State are Adeshina Michael; Ayeni Emiloju; Odenigbo Anthony, Afolabi Gbenga, and Oyibogbola David Seun.

Those arrested in Victoria Island, Lagos are Onothebor Edmond; Suuru Blessing; Ifedapo Opeyemi; Samson Samuel, Oguntade Idowu, and Emmanuel Akinyemi. Others are: Seyi Kazeem; Sulaiman Toheed; Oduwale Oluwasesan, Adewoye Oluwasesan, and Alex Abiodun.

Their arrest followed intelligence received about their alleged involvement in internet fraud. Items recovered from the suspects includes different brands of cars allegedly acquired from the proceeds of fraudulent activities.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

