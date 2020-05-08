“Eedris Abdul Kareem Paid The Price For Nigerian Artistes To Be Respected & Paid Well” – Samklef

Nigerian producer, Samklef has urged Nigerian singers to never forget Eedris Abdul Kareem who made it possible for them to be respected and paid well in the country.

The producer took to his Twitter page to hail the legend. According to him, the singer known for hit tracks like “Jaga Jaga” and “Mr Lecturer” should not be forgotten as he paid the price for Nigerian artistes to be respected and paid well. He wrote: “Let’s not forget this great man (legend ) paid the price so that Nigeria artiste can be respect and paid well locally. Idris Abdul Kareem”

