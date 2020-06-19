Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki Formally Joins PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

This development is coming a few days after he resigned membership of his former party,the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He was received by the leadership of the party led by the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He just arrived the state Secretariat of the PDP along 1st East Circular Road with many of his followers and appointees.

POLITICS NIGERIA has footage of the governor at the PDP secretariat celebrating his entrance to the party.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

