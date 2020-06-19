Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Defects To PDP

A file photo of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who dumped the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, picked up his PDP membership card at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, the state capital today.

Addressing party officials, the governor said he automatically becomes the PDP leader in the state following his defection.

Obaseki also reiterated his commitment to providing what he described as quality leaders, adding that he is ready to lead the party to victory in the September 19 governorship election.

After displaying his membership card, he said: “I automatically become the leader of this party. I want to assure all of you (that) I am prepared to provide leadership.

“I am prepared to provide leadership that will lead this party to victory. I am prepared to provide leadership that will not only put PDP into office in Edo State but as a ruling party in Edo State, we will make sure that the level of progress, growth and participation in the political system and our people is unrivalled in this country.”

Shortly after his resignation from the APC, Obaseki visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Udom Emmanuel.

This comes a week after he was screened out and declared unfit to participate in the APC primary election ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.

On Friday last week, the Screening Committee led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba submitted its report to the party’s leadership after it screened Governor Obaseki who is seeking re-election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four other aspirants.

The other aspirants include Dr Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee, and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

