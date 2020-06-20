Edo Poll: PDP Screens Obaseki For Primary Election

A file photo of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday visited the national secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor visited the party’s secretariat in Abuja to appear before the PDP Edo State Gubernatorial Screening Committee.

This comes a day after he picked his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national office ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

Edo 2020: Photo Speaks-Governor @GovernorObaseki, after picking his expression of interest and nomination forms at the @OfficialPDPNig headquarters, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/VoFcsJYcjL — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 19, 2020

Governor Obaseki was screened by the five-man committee led by Kingsley Chinda with Boyele Debekeme as the secretary.

Members of the committee included Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi, and Aishat Hasindu.

The committee had screened three aspirants – Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuangbon.

Governor Obaseki appeared before the screening committee four days after he resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He later joined the PDP on Friday and picked up his membership card, in a bid to realise his second term ambition after he was screened out of the APC governorship primary election.

I am currently being screened by the @OfficialPDPNig Screening Committee to participate in the Edo State Primary election scheduled for June 25, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Txn8xaEBA6 — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) June 20, 2020

Hours later, the PDP leadership announced a waiver for Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, to contest for elective office on its platform.

This comes ahead of the PDP governorship election scheduled for Thursday next week.

The PDP had fixed June 19 and 20 to conduct the exercise but shifted the date to June 23, and later June 25.

