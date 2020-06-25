Edo Politics: Why I Stepped Aside For Obaseki – Kenneth Imasuagbon

File: Mr. Kenneth Imasuagbon.

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has said he stepped aside for Governor Obaseki because he wants “godfatherism to be defeated.”

Mr Imasuagbon also said Governor Obaseki’s performance as the leader of Edo State inspired him to set aside his ambition.

He said this on Thursday during the PDP Governorship primary election in Edo State, held in Benin City, adding that he wants Obaseki to continue his impressive work.

According to him, he has been a victim of godfatherism and will help the Edo leader fight anyone who wants to “enslave” the people of the State.

“I am a victim of godfatherism,” he said, stressing that “when I saw Godwin standing up to challenge the actions of one godfather who wants to enslave everyone in Edo State, I said no, if need be, I will submit to Governor Obaseki.”

Mr Imasuagbon equally admitted he is squashing his ambition for the sake of the people of Edo, the growth of democracy and the party.

“I hereby, step down my ambition because of these reasons I have given,” he explained, adding that he has now raised “my support for Godwin Obaseki.”

Mr Imasuagbon had earlier on Thursday confirmed his exit from the race to Channels Television.

He is the third candidate to withdraw from the race after Governor Godwin Obaseki joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Imasuagbon vowed he would never step down for anyone during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

