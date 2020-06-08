Edo Politics: God Has Told Me I’ll Be Governor – PDP Aspirant Imasuagbon

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo State governorship election, Kenneth Imasuagbon has said he is confident of winning the poll, claiming “God told me that.”

He said this on Sunday during an appearance as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

READ ALSO: I Am Not Afraid Of Ize-Iyamu – Obaseki

According to him, God has told him he will become the governor of Edo State, claiming that no man will stop him from achieving that.

“I will be governor,” he said. “God has told me that. No man born of woman will stop me. I can tell you I’m unstoppable. I have God and I have Edo people backing me.”

When asked if God told him specifically when he will become the governor of Edo State, he admitted that “Time and season belong to God. God knows when it will be but I’m applying myself to time.”

Mr. Imasuagbon insisted that he will not stop running for the Edo State governorship post until he reaches his goal (become governor), stressing that he is a very resilient person.

“I will not stop running to be governor of Edo state until I reach my goal. Make no mistake, I am a very resilient person,” he explained. “Those who know me from my school days know me [for that]. I am a courageous man. My courage is as strong as steel.”

According to him, no aspirant under the PDP can match his credentials, claiming he has what it takes to lead Edo State.

He noted that he has had an impact on the lives of most people in the State and will only further that drive if he becomes governor.

Also, he said he will support the party’s candidate in the election if the PDP’s primary is free and fair and the electorates are not “muzzled.”

“I’ll shake and hug whosoever wins and I will contribute my campaign money and material to whosoever wins but under one condition: it must be under a free and fair process,” he added.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

