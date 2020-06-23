Edo PDP Primary: Obaseki Says No Cause For Alarm And He Will Participate

Governor Godwin Obaseki has admonished his supporters not to lose sleep over latest developments in the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he will participate in the governorship primaries slated for Thursday, June 25.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State had stopped Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the PDP governorship primary after one of PDP governorship aspirants, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who vowed not to step down for Obaseki filed the suit on Monday.

Hon. Justice E.A Obile, who granted the order, allowed the defendant to serve the parties through substituted means in two national dailies and adjourned till June 24 for the hearing of the summon.

However, speaking with Daily Independent, the governor, through Crusoe Osagie, his media aide said all the issues raised in the suit are non-issues which will be set aside.

” We are very confident that all the issues raised in the ruling in the suit filed by Ogbede-Ihama are non-issues. Once the court gets to know that all the issues raised are not correct, it will definitely set aside that ruling”.

“We are very confident that the governor will participate in the PDP primaries.

“Our confidence stems from the large support we are getting from PDP leaders across the country, and in particular Edo state”.

“Our teeming supporters and the good people of Edo have nothing to worry about. Governor Godwin Obaseki is in high spirits and confident of victory at the end of the day”.

