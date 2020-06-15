Edo: Obaseki In Talks With SDP

Embattled Governor of Edo State, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and aspirant for the race to return to the state government house has been carefully exploring options to secure a legitimate ticket to run for the office of the Edo State governor for the second term in office.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) doors were on Saturday slammed against the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki for what the party considered to be his ineligibility for the same office he has served on the platform of the party since 2016.

The latest political bride amongst which the Edo State governor is exploring as he seeks re-election is the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Tribune Online can report that the governor is weighing the options placed before him by the various party on which he seeks nomination as its flag bearer before making his final decision.

ALSO READ: Kwara governments trade accusations over road projects

As time runs out of the governor, in view of the closing date of 27th of June for the nomination, resolution of dispute and conduct of primaries by political parties to produce a governorship candidate for the office of governorship for the election in Edo State in accordance with the section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010, Obaseki has opened many flanks to enable him to make an informed decision to his advantage.

The National Secretary of Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam told Tribune Online that “we are in deep discussion with the Edo State governor for him to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming elections.”

He said, APC treated the candidate rather unjustly and so it opened its doors for the aspirant to seek the mandate of the Edo people on its platform.

He said the party has kept its doors open for him to take urgent steps in view of their discussions and the window available following the dictate of the electoral law upon which INEC derived depends to conduct the elections.

His words: “We are talking, it is left for him to take urgent steps, we felt he was treated badly. Discussions are ongoing and discussions are deep.”

Obaseki had after serving as Edo State governor for four years suffered rejection from his party following disqualification by his party by the screening committee led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba and letter upheld by the appeal screening committee led by Dr Abubakar Fari who said the Professor Ayuba’s committee did well.

National Chairman of the party and leader of the national working committee upheld the disqualification for closing any chances of Obaseki securing the ticket of the party.

It would be recalled that the Governor Obaseki had told his supporters that he would not seek redress by appealing to the Appeal committee because he believed that he would not get justice, so long as Adams Oshiomhole is still the chairman of the party.

There is a strong indication that Obaseki may be seeking the support of the opposition Peoples Democratic party to win the elections.

Pictures emerged on Sunday showing the governor in a meeting with the Rivers State governor, a move many believe is not unconnected to his aspiration to lead Edo State for another four years.

Source:- Tribune Online

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

