Edo deploys relief materials to IDPs

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in Edo State has deployed relief materials to vulnerable persons at the Uhogua Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The Focal Person, Edo State Social Investment Programme (ED-SIP), Osayuwamen Aladeselu said the move is part of efforts by government to identify with the needy and vulnerable persons in society.

Delivering the items, Aladeselu said, “We have been asked us to deliver these items to children at the IDP Camp here in Uhogua, to ensure the children are well nourished.

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, expressed appreciation to the government for the gesture, noting that the food items will go a long way in helping to feed the IDPs at the camp.

