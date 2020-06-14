Edo APC Recommend Sack Of Obaseki, Ojezua Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State has recommended the expulsion of Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua as well as the state women leader, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun from the party.

Speaking at a news conference in Benin City, the David Imuse-led executive, also commended the disqualification of Governor Obaseki by the party’s governorship primaries screening committee noting that this will help the party avert a repeat of the scenario which played out in Bayelsa State.

Imuse cited anti-party activities, dragging the party to court without exploring all available internal dispute resolution options as some of the wrongs of those recommended.

