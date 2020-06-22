Edo APC Flouts COVID-19 Warning, Kicks Off Primary

The All Progressives Congress has kickstarted its governorship primary election in wards across the state despite COVID-19 warning from the state government.

Recall that the state government had warned that the party conducting the primary might expose many people to the deadly coronavirus.

However, the party has gone ahead with activities observed at St. Saviour’s Primary School, Benin, Ward 5 in Ikpoba/Okha LGA.

Strict social distancing and use of face masks is being adhered to.

