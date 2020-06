The chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Anselm Ojezua has declared the ongoing Party primaries as ‘illegal’.

This was contained in a letter written by Ojezua to the state Commissioner of Police on Monday morning. In the letter, Ojezua also claimed that the primaries were being organized by some ‘dissident’ elements adding that it was ‘unauthorized, provocative and illegal

