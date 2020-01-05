Edi’s TOP TEN

by WetinHappen Magazine

Edi Ekhomu is a fashion designer and founder of Kaye Culture. She shares her favourite things with Ogeneyoma Omarejedje

 

Favourite  shoe designer

Aqua Irrua (they have pretty and fun shoes)

 

Favourite  handbag designer

Apaart (The bags are gorgeous made in Nigeria)…. love them to pieces

 

Favourite  wrist-watch

Not big on watches

 

Favourite food

Dodo, semi-ripe

 

Favourite sunglasses

My Prada (Hater blockers)

 

Favourite singer

Kanye West; that man is a genius and he is from Chicago – that’s my other city.

 

Favourite holiday spot

It’s a tie Croatia/Senegal.  Everyone should go there.

 

Favourite dress designer

Vivene Westwood

 

Favourite perfume

Decadence by Marc Jacobs

 

Favourite car

Porshe Cayenne

