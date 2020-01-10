Eclat Healthcare, Edo partner to boost healthcare delivery

By Adekunle Yusuf

Healthcare delivery in Edo State will henceforth be driven by the use of technology and innovation. This dream is about to become a reality through a partnership between Edo State government and Interswitch Limited, a leading technology-driven company focused on the digitisation of payments in Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

Announcing the deal, Interswitch Limited said eClat Healthcare Limited, an Interswitch Group company, has joined hands with the state in its mission to improve healthcare delivery through technology and innovation.

This followed the launch of the state’s compulsory healthcare insurance scheme by Governor Godwin Obaseki. This is following the launch of the first phase of disbursement of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) to states through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) – all geared towards delivering affordable and accessible healthcare services to residents state-wide.

The initiative will be managed by the Edo State Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) set up to undertake the federal government-led drive for universal health coverage (UHC). Since then, Edo-HIP has begun series of government-led interventions aimed at increasing access to efficient, effective and sustainable quality healthcare services with the primary focus of improving the health status and well-being of citizens of Edo State.

Founded in 2012, eClat specialises in assisting healthcare service providers in planning, designing and operating best practices through the deployment of its custom-built healthcare technology platform, designed specifically for the healthcare environment in Africa.

For almost ten years, eClat, which has been transforming the quality of healthcare by providing modern, essential resource tools to care providers and increasing their efficiency and saving costs, will utilise its flagship primary healthcare health management system, ‘eClinic,’ to significantly enhance healthcare delivery for Edo State.

Other key initiatives under the partnership include healthcare facility renovation, process optimisation/transformation, training/capacity building and health insurance. Already, eClat has been allocated a number of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state to refurbish and manage.

Among other things, eClat will assist with the migration of existing medical records/data from paper form into electronic form (using eClat’s eClinic software); as well as upgrading the skills of medical staff to enhance their capacity to use and manage the new solutions.

To make more impact, eClat has also been mandated to drive enrolment and active participation of citizens in the health insurance programme.

Mitchell Elegbe, founder and chief executive of Interswitch, said the company is elated to help in delivering quality healthcare services to the people of Edo State.

“Following our recent acquisition of eClat Healthcare, we’re delighted to partner with Edo State to provide better healthcare services through its bespoke healthcare technology platform,” he said.

Interswitch’s ambition is to use our innovative technology to modernise and improve efficiency in economic sectors such as healthcare, which are crucial for Africa’s social and economic development, as well as serve as catalyst in the activation of Nigeria HealthTech Industry over the next few decades,” Elegbe said.

Also speaking, Crusoe Osagie, special assistant on media and communication strategy, said the state government has achieved giant strides in the health sector and wants to do more to enhance the lives of the people.

“The state government has recorded a number of achievements in the health sector, which include rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres in the 18 local government areas of the state; enactment of the compulsory health insurance law to reduce out-of-pocket expenses on healthcare and the repair and opening of the Edo Specialist Hospital,” Osagie said.

